National Health Care: Responsibility to yourself

By Frosty Wooldridge

(Editor’s note: this is part 3 of a 3-part series)

As you discovered in the first two parts of this series, the majority of Americans ride a dangerous rollercoaster as to their own health care responsibilities: junk food, fast food, packaged food, GMO food, dyed food, cereal candy food, soda pop, endless TV, obesity, non-exercise, pills for every imaginable ailment, and on and on.

Yes, we need medical doctors for broken bones, lacerations and accidents of all kinds. We need to be stitched up, bones set, trauma care and other medical emergencies.

But when it comes to our long-term health, each of us must take responsibility for our own well-being.

Exercise: in this modern, high stress, sit down to a desk, inside a cubicle work-world—each of us needs 1.5 hours of exercise at least five to six days a week. It can be swimming, rowing, bicycling, walking, running, tennis, racquetball and other aerobic sports that move your blood and work your muscles.

“But I just don’t have time,” you complain.

Remember in Part 1 where the average male watches 4.1 hours of TV daily, seven days a week? And, women watch 3.6 hours daily, seven days a week? That’s mindless, inane and useless time wasted on TV. Invest in your body, mind and spirit in life enhancing activities.

If you suffer depression, instead of taking a pill, exercise more, with more vigor, and with more determination. Exercise ramps up the hormones in your body to clear your mind and chemistry toward optimism and joy.

Mind: your mind needs exercise by reading, writing, painting, making and creating projects, and being involved in events, plans, causes, your kids, your grandkids and your friends. You might try a new book out on Amazon and Barnes and Noble in three weeks: Living Your Spectacular Life by Frosty Wooldridge. It challenges, inspires and activates you toward living a spectacular life.

Spirit: some choose church. Some choose a walk in the woods. Some choose coffee with friends. Others choose a bicycle ride. Some choose backpacking. Still others choose staring into a campfire. Whatever you do for your spirit, it’s the third leg of a three-legged stool. When you keep your body, mind and spirit balanced—you enter each day with enthusiasm.

The root meaning for the word “enthusiasm” equates to “en Theo” or “with God.” When all your systems enjoy balance, you live an enthusiastic life. You work with the creative energy of the universe racing through every cell in your body. However you perceive the Creator, keep a dialog going in order to maintain your sense of well-being in the world.

As you remain fit, mentally alert and spiritually alive, you don’t have to worry about ill health because you live in good health.

As to eating, yes, you must watch everything you put into your mouth. My wife and I shop at Natural Grocers, Whole Foods, Alfalfas, Trader Joe’s and Good Foods. While they may not be perfect, you enjoy organic produce, non-GMO fruits, vegetables, nuts and other non-chemicalized foods.

Not to be left out, Safeway, Kroger, King Soopers, Publix and other chains finally feature “organic” produce sections. They feature “organic” peanut butter and other foods in jars. But, of course, in those big box chains, they still offer candies, soda pops, GMO meats and endless high fructose corn syrup-laced products devoid of nutrients.

You flat-out must read labels to find out how much sugar, aspartame, sucralose and other synthetic sugars products feature. If you cannot pronounce the ingredients, avoid buying the product. You must check all juices for sugars, dyes and other damaging chemicals. Avoid soda pops like the plague.

Again, do you want to avoid cancers of every kind? Make certain to eat a diet filled with dark leafy greens, greens of all kinds, fruits, vegetables and grains. You can drink a green drink daily or make one up from books on green drinks. Green for Life by Victoria Boutenko offers dozens of tasty green drinks. Greens create an “alkaline ph” in your body that makes your body chemistry toxic to cancer cells. Most Americans invite cancer with their “acidic ph” from all the junk foods they eat.

In order to discover which foods combat cancer, buy and follow the book: Beating Cancer with Nutrition by Patrick Quillin, Ph.D. and Certified Nutrition Specialist. You can also discover which foods fight cancer in the book: Nutritional Healing by Phyllis Balch, RN and CNS. It offers “essential” ; “very important” and “helpful” foods and nutrients to solve every kind of malady known to humans.

Also, for alternative cancer cures, you may visit Ty Bollinger’s www.TheTruthAboutCancer.com He offers dozens of effective and proven therapies for saving your life other than chemotherapy. He’s on Facebook with weekly updates. You can buy his seven part series that covers dozens of different cancer cures. After having gone through chemotherapy for a thymoma cancer, the chemo failed one person at a gym where I work out. After seeing the series, he started Cannabis Oil. After six months on Cannabis Oil, the tumor shrank dramatically and he plans on a full life.

If you want to lose weight safely and effectively, you may contact me: frostyw@juno.com for a program called “PhysiQ”. I work with an RN colleague who covers every aspect of that program. Of course, you may choose WeightWatchers; Jenny Craig; Nutri-Systems and Sienna. Whatever works for you, go for it.

As you age, obesity becomes harsher and merciless as well as brutal as to your destroyed joints, inability to walk, arthritis and diabetes that causes misery, blindness and worse. Choose to become lean and healthy, or, choose accelerating misery.

For you who face high blood pressure, arrhythmia, mitral valve prolapse, congestive heart failure, angina pectoris, Syndrome X, fibromyalgia, type II diabetes and more—-The Sinatra Solution by Dr. Steven Sinatra, a 30 year heart specialist and nutritional specialist.

If you face really difficult physical challenges, Nathan Pritikin wrote the Pritikin Program for Diet and Exercise over 40 years ago. It creates a very strict nutritional paradigm with extraordinary results. You can buy it used for a couple of bucks at www.half.com.

If you approach your doctor regarding these various regimens, do not be surprised if he/she knows little or nothing of nutrition’s impact on health. However, a naturopathic doctor knows a great deal about nutrition.

If you don’t want to be one of the 480,000 people who die of lung cancer via smoking annually, investigate how to stop: www.quitsmoking.org

If you want to detox your body and mind from alcoholism: www.gosober.org ; www.AA.org ; www.aidinrecovery.org at 1 800 910 3734

National health care? How about your own “Personal Health Care” on a day-to-day basis? How about eating, exercising and caring for your entire well being by your daily actions? It’s called “Two degrees of effort over time.” You possess enough information from this series to start toward your new beginning, your renewed health and a sense of enthusiasm about your life. Be well, be very well. Vaya con Dias.