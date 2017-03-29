Mar. 29 – April 4, 2017

For All Signs: Jupiter is squaring Pluto this week. Jupiter is always aiming toward higher ground and greater recognition. Pluto represents the Powers That Be. Those who have been channeling energy into a project that has positive value for many may be receiving encouragement and applause now. Those who are aiming to make their egos shinier will find others fighting your every step. Narcissists beware.

Aries the Ram: (Mar 20—Apr 19th) The love goddess, Venus, is in your sign and retrograding out of it on April 2. You may experience a relationship event that feels like the finale, the “last straw”. Whoops! Time to back away and review what you really need here. If you have made a recent purchase, it may suddenly look not so desirable. I hope you have the receipt.

Taurus: You may have been dallying with a person from the past and discover on April 1 that this is not going to “work”. A quick getaway is called for, but avoid hurting feelings if you can. It’s never a good idea to burn bridges behind you.

Gemini: There is a shift of your attention to matters of your personal history that may go back quite a long time. You will be looking inside yourself for meditative peace, answers to serious questions, and encouragement from your source. Journaling, hypnosis, meditation or counseling are favored activities now.

Cancer: Your mind and heart are clearly in sync this week. You are likely at peace with yourself. There is a solid and practical solution at hand and you do not have to quarrel with yourself over it. Activities involving your children and/or other creative products of your being are favored.

Leo: This is a time in which your exuberance and enthusiasm may carry you farther than you really intended to go. You will certainly have more energy to do whatever you choose, but take care that you don’t promise way more than you can deliver. Your warm and generous heart could get you in trouble.

Virgo: Mercury, your avatar planet, is crossing into your solar ninth house. Your attention will be shifting to mental and philosophical expansion. You may be researching a new interest, gazing over travel brochures for your next adventure, or pursuing an interest in philosophy or religion. You are experiencing a stronger sense of who you are and who you want to be.

Libra: Your open-hearted generosity may lead you to bite off more than you can chew this week. There may be more people at the table than you have plates to serve. Do not worry about what people will think. They are aware you’ve almost exceeded your limit of tasks to handle. It will all work out.

Scorpio: You may very well be involved in an ambitious project. You must take care with those who could be thought of as ‘authorities’. If you press as hard as you want to, you likely will encounter resistance from these folks. If your plan is good for many of people, and not at the expense of others, you could make a coup.

Sagittarius: You probably have a big idea that has caught your enthusiasm. Be aware that you will be prone to pour too much money or other resources into it. Evaluate carefully. Avoid using your credit cards to finance it. Don’t let others seduce you into spending what you do not have.

Capricorn: You may feel compelled to raise your flag and promote your plans now. Do some self-searching ahead of time to find your own motive. If it is for the good of all, you will gain support from others. However, if you are really after a prize that will simply allow you to preen, let go of it. Your product or idea is not yet ready for exposure.

Aquarius: This is an excellent time to pursue any activity that requires your mental concentration. The Waterbearers are not always able to sit still enough to learn theoretical information, but right now there is a window open for it. Contracts and written communications, along with short distance travel, have go signals.

Pisces: Venus returns to your sign but it is retrograde right now. You are subject to fall in love with someone or something that is better left untouched. Someone from your past may be returning to check-in. Smile and wave, but do not invest yourself in this relationship again. Stay awake. Avoid repeating previous relationship patterns.

Are you interested in a personal horoscope? Vivian Carol may be reached at (704) 366-3777 for private psychotherapy or astrology appointments. (There is a fee.) http://www.horoscopesbyvivian.com