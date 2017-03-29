Kudos to Rodeo Days volunteers!

Volunteers stepped up to plate to pull off a grand Rodeo Days Parade on Saturday despite the short timeline. Staged along Cave Creek Road just prior to the parade, the large number of entries reflected the great organization and work of all the volunteers involved. Volunteers are still needed for this weekend’s rodeo. Anyone interested in helping out should call 480-304-5634 or visit cavecreekrodeo.com/volunteer/ and download the volunteer form.

