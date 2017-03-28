Motorized access to open for Agua Fria River at Lake Pleasant

PHOENIX — Motorized access to the upper arm of the Agua Fria River at Lake Pleasant will again be available thanks to a special development project of the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Boating Access Program.

Through the cooperative efforts of the Department, the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department (MCPRD) and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, this unique boating and fishing opportunity will be available each Friday through Sunday throughout the spring, beginning Friday, March 24. Operating hours are from 6 a.m. – 5 p.m., and regular park entry fees apply (exact change required).

Although not highly developed, this facility is accessible by most two-wheel-drive vehicles with adequate ground clearance and includes a boat ramp that can accommodate most common fishing boats. All watercraft motor sizes and types are allowed, but this river section of the lake is entirely a no-wake zone.

Please note the area remains closed to ATVs, UTVs, shooting and overnight camping. Foot access and shoreline fishing also is allowed all days of the week, but the high level of the lake has limited the amount of shoreline readily available.

Known by its formal name as the Agua Fria Conservation Area, it has historically been a springtime fishing hot spot for white, striped and largemouth bass, and is also recognized as one of the premier paddlecraft waters in Arizona.

With incredible views, calm waters and abundant wildlife, it is truly a must-see destination and a great reason to get your watercraft back on the water.