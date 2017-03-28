Local student wins national photography honors

The Black Mountain Foothills Chapter, National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution proudly announces their student winner, Evan Ziker, who has placed third in the Junior American Photoessay Contest at the DAR National Level. Evan won the Arizona State Level and Southwest Division Levels prior to the National Level after entering a varied collection of stunning photographs. The theme for this year’s Photoessay Contest was “National Parks” to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the U.S. Park Service.

Evan is a Sophomore at Cactus Shadows High School. When not in school Evan can be found on the soccer field either at Cactus Shadows or his club team Desert Elite in the goalkeeper position. Evan enjoys photography especially of the beautiful Arizona landscapes. Evan says “the Grand Canyon is truly a magnificent landmark and we are lucky to have it in our state. After high school Evan hopes to study business, but wants to keep photography in the forefront as a hobby. His parents are Brad and Sarah Ziker of Cave Creek. Congratulations, Evan!

The Daughters of the American Revolution sponsors art contests (preschool-12th grade) as well as yearly essay contests

(5th – 12th grade). Please go to the chapter website http://blackmountainfoothills.weebly.com for more information about these contests.

Do you have a revolutionary ancestor? The National Society of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote patriotism, preserve American history, and support education. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. If you are interested in learning about DAR, please see the chapter website http://blackmountainfoothills.weebly.com