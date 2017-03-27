Border Patrol agents arrest 9, seize over 700 pounds of marijuana

YUMA – Agents assigned to the Wellton Border Patrol Station arrested nine individuals and seized more than 700 pounds of marijuana, worth in excess of $350,000, during two incidents Monday.

Agents were tracking footprints south of Tacna, Arizona, and caught up with nine smugglers carrying more than 340 pounds of marijuana.

Later in the day, agents assigned to Wellton Border Patrol’s forward operating base, Camp Grip, discovered more than 370 pounds of marijuana abandoned south of Dateland, Arizona.

All individuals and drugs are being processed in accordance with Yuma Sector guidelines.

