Rescue beacon activation leads to rescue

TUCSON – Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a 28-year-old Mexican man on March 17 after he activated a rescue beacon in the desert southeast of Ajo, Arizona.

Agents at the Ajo Border Patrol Station received notification that a rescue beacon was activated at about 4 a.m. Saturday and sent an agent to investigate. Approximately 30 minutes later, the agent reported finding one uninjured adult male at the rescue beacon.

The man claimed to have crossed the border illegally as part of a larger group but was abandoned and got lost when he was unable to keep up.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Ajo Station for processing proceedings in accordance to Tucson Sector guidelines.

The U.S. Border Patrol has 34 rescue beacons currently deployed in remote areas of Arizona where cellular phones and other communication devices may not function. Rescue beacons are designed to be visible from long distances and offer lifesaving assistance to stranded or lost individuals.

Although the Tucson Sector strives to discourage smugglers and illegal immigrants from crossing Arizona’s southern border, the Sector will continue to implement lifesaving measures to aid those who may fall victim to Arizona’s harsh desert terrain.

CBP welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. All calls will be answered and remain anonymous.