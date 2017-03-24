Port officials urge holiday traveler’s to apply early for permits

TUCSON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in Arizona are advising travelers to plan ahead and avoid unnecessary delays during the upcoming Easter (Semana Santa) holiday.

CBP also reminds the traveling public that they may obtain their tourist permit by filing their I-94 application electronically.

“The ports in Arizona collectively process 24,000 vehicles and nearly 20,000 pedestrians daily,” says William K. Brooks, director of Field Operations. “If travelers prepare ahead and take advantage of the online services, we are hopeful that their travels will be streamlined and more efficient.”

Mexican border crossing card (laser visa) holders can help speed up their entry into the U.S. by providing their biographic and travel information, and paying the $6 fee for their I-94 application up to seven days prior to entry.

To finalize the I-94 issuance process, travelers must present themselves at a land port of entry within seven days of their application and submit biometrics, if applicable, and be interviewed by a CBP officer. Travelers should be prepared to show evidence of their residence, employment and travel plans, if requested by the CBP officer.

There are no refunds if the I-94 is not issued within the seven day period, or if the traveler is denied entrance to the United States. For more information regarding the I-94 land automation, or to access an electronic Form I-94, visit www.cbp.gov/I94. To apply for your I-94 online, visit https://i94.cbp.dhs.gov.

CBP also encourages travelers to obtain and use radio-frequency, identification technology-equipped (RFID) travel documents, such as U.S. passport cards, the newer border crossing and resident alien cards. These cards allow travelers to use Ready Lanes, wherever applicable.

Processing in Ready Lanes is 20 percent faster than other lanes. Those who have renewed their entry documents within the last 24 months already have RFID and may not know it.

For more information, please visit the Trusted Traveler Programs webpage (https://www.cbp.gov/travel/trusted-traveler-programs).

In addition, travelers can monitor border wait times using the BWT app on their smartphone via Apple App Store and Google Play. Wait times are updated hourly and can help with planning when and where to cross.

Also to avoid potential delays or fines due to travelers bringing prohibited or restricted agricultural items, CBP encourages travelers to declare all agricultural items to a CBP officer upon arrival and, even before starting their journey, consult the Know Before You Go webpage.