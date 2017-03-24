Desert Foothills Library March & April Combo 2017 Events

BIRTH – AGE 6 EVENTS

Tuesdays, 9:45am, March 21

Tuesdays, 9:45am, April 4, 11 & 25

Story Kids – Preschool Storytime

Children ages 2½ to 5, or those who have not yet entered kindergarten, are encouraged to join us for a 30-minute storytime featuring music, movement & stories. Registration is not required.

Thursdays, 9:45am March 23 & 30

Thursdays, 9:45am April 6, 13, & 27

Little Ones – Family Lapsit

Geared to ages 1 to 4 years, join us for a fun 25-minute romp with music, books, rhymes, fingerplays, and felt stories. We reinforce concepts such as colors, shapes & counting to help your child build a strong foundation of literacy skills. Siblings are welcome. Registration is not required.

Tuesday, March 28, 10:30-11am

Bugs & Blooms S.T.E.M. Program

The Desert Foothills Library invites kids ages 3 to 7 only to this outreach program facilitated by the AZ Science Museum staff. Kids will engage in vocabulary and literacy experiences, investigate natural materials, investigate different bug species, begin to understand pollination and develop knowledge about the world around them. Limited spaces for intended ages only.

KIDS

Tuesdays, 3:45-5pm, March 28

Tuesdays, 3:45-5pm, April 4, 11, & 25

Coding Club for Youth ages 8-14

Learn how to code using SCRATCH©, Python, HTML and Java software. Registration required. We have new Chromebooks, laptops and PCs funded by the Kiwanis Club of Carefree. Everyone learns at their own pace with online tutorials. Parental sign-up is required at first session. You must be able to read at a 3rd grade level, or higher. No experience necessary.

Thursday, March 23, 2-4pm

Nature Program

Children ages 6 and up are invited to attend this author event with local nonfiction author Barbara Gowan. Gowan has written many nonfiction children’s books about science, especially on southwest themes. Call to register.

Tuesdays, 4-5pm, March 23 & April 25

Lego® Builder’s Club

Children ages 4 and up are invited to attend our monthly building club. We meet each month to build with plastic blocks. We have both chunky and regular Lego® blocks. Our theme this month is super-mobiles. Call to register.

Thursday, March 30, 2-3:30pm

Peter & the Wolf Classical Music Program

Musicologist, Fran Rosenthal, presents her version of the classical piece Peter & the Wolf. This program is for adults and children ages 5 to 105. This is a great way to introduce children to classical music! Please call to register. All ages welcome.

Information for all events: Contact Colleen Crowley, Desert Foothills Library, 480-488-2286, ccrowley@dfla.org, www.desertfoothillslibrary.org

Where: All events are free & take place at Desert Foothills Library, 38443 North Schoolhouse Road, Cave Creek