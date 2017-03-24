Dear US military Veterans

Sub:- (i)- US Military and Indian Military (to be made stronger out of $15 Trillion State-capital) can in tandem eliminate ‘Radical Islamic Terrorism’ from the earth (ii)- US Military Veterans can motivate Indian Military Veterans to demand $15 Trillion State Capital from Government of India (GOI) (iii) Indian Military Veterans hold the key because other Indians are not coming forward

One can understand that the gullible and politically uneducated general public of India is not bothered about the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India [hence not demanding recovery of State-capital of Rs ~ 1,000 Trillion ($ ~ 15 Trillion) from Income Tax]. But how the warriors of India [who have such a distinguished history of thousands of years of Shaurya’ (valor) and supreme sacrifice of their lives out of ‘love for their motherland’ including in World War I & II for Britain in fight against fascism] have become mere bread-earners, who do not see & care (before it is too late) if evil eyes are cast on Mother-India by Sino-Pak http://www.alwihdainfo.com/India-China-outmaneuvering-India-and-will-ultimately-grab-Gilgit-Baltistan-through-Pakistan_a51879.html . God only knows when will the Military Veterans of India understand that the martial problem cannot be solved through civilian methods?

One example is enough to prove it. Former Army Chief General V.K. Singh (a minister in GOI) by this time should have said that he would resign from ministry if GOI does not recover Rs ~ 1,000 Trillion State-capital from Income Tax and which is enough [this would have constrained GOI to recover this huge State-capital because after resigning Gen VK Singh at protest demonstration at Jantar-Mantar Delhi with other Indian Military Veterans (along with their civilian friends) would have woken-up rather shaken GOI] – but Gen VKS has not done anything about it and thus has rendered and relegated himself as a mere bread-earner while watching passively China and Pakistan as usual inflicting martial humiliation on Mother-India.

Whenever an Indian Military Veteran is asked why like Hindu majority Goa the Muslim majority PoK was not retrieved militarily in last 70 years? The reply comes that GOI headed by Congress Party and BJP (obviously both communal) did not order so (these Veterans are right that security forces are supposed to and should obey government orders only when in service). But Indian Military Veterans should also understand that they are citizens of a democratic country and now they (like Veteran former Army Chief Gen. V. K. Singh, presently a Minister in BJP headed GOI) can not only join politics but like about one dozen other Indian Military Veterans including top brass [who regularly appear in media (especially on TV channels) to shape public opinion and government policies] can also come in media in order to make India the economic and military super power (by constraining GOI to recover $15 Trillion State capital) by shaping public opinion and government policies.

After coming at Jantar-Mantar Delhi for demanding from GOI the retrieve of $ ~ 15 Trillion State-capital from Income Tax the Indian Military – Veterans can help civilians launch or patronize a GENUINELY SECULAR political party which will be needed crucially. Because retrieve of PoK including G&B militarily will not stop at that point only, rather India will have to assimilate Pakistan back in India with the help / assistance / cooperation of global community especially of USA & its Allies (which can be done only by a genuinely secular party in power at centre in India) for the simple reason that Pakistan and PoK including G&B and Kashmir are infested with ‘radical Islamic terrorists’ (will be more so in future) and leaving this area free for blood-thirsty Jihadis will be a permanent problem & security threat for India. In a nutshell the last word on India’s partition is yet to be written.

Thus the military (and civilian assistance to UNEC for carrying out election in NAME region staring from Syria so that human rights of tens of millions of profusely bleeding and weeping people may be restored) of unified India (at-least India and Pakistan combined if not REALIZED SAARC) under a genuinely secular government will be the best dispensation which in tandem with the military of USA & its Allies will eradicate ‘radical Islamic terrorists’ from the world. Hence the USA should invoke UN Convention against Corruption and should not allow India to abdicate its global responsibility when it can easily discharge this responsibility by becoming economic and military super power with $15 Trillion State-capital (China has become world power only with $4 Trillion reserve money).

It is hoped that US Military Veterans (by motivating India Military Veterans as mentioned above) will ensure that martial element of India and of USA & its Allies will usher the mankind into human rights friendly terrorism-free peaceful and prosperous world.

Regards,

Hem Raj Jain

(Author of ‘Betrayal of Americanism’)

Bengaluru, India