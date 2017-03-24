2017 fall hunt recommendations to be available for review

First of six “open houses” scheduled for Thursday, March 30

PHOENIX – The Arizona Game and Fish Department has scheduled a series of six “open houses” for its constituents to review and ask questions about the proposed 2017 fall hunt recommendations for deer, turkey, javelina, bighorn sheep, bison, bear and mountain lion. No formal presentations are planned.

The proposed recommendations are posted at www.azgfd.gov/huntguidelines. The open houses will be conducted at the following Game and Fish regional offices:

– Thursday, March 30: 3-5 p.m., Kingman, 5325 N. Stockton Hill Road.​​​​​​​

– Thursday, March 30: 4:30-6:30 p.m., Mesa, 7200 E. University Drive.

– Friday, March 31: 3-5 p.m., Tucson, 555 N. Greasewood Road.

– Tuesday, April 4: 3-5 p.m., Pinetop, 2878 E. White Mountain Blvd.

– Tuesday, April 4: 3-5 p.m., Yuma, 9140 E. 28th St.

– Wednesday, April 5: 6-8 p.m., Flagstaff, 3500 S. Lake Mary Road.

The department annually makes recommendations to the Arizona Game and Fish Commission regarding the management of game species, which establish the seasons, dates, bag limits, open areas and permit-tag allocations based on the framework of the hunt guidelines set by the commission every two years.

“The meetings allow us to meet with sportsmen and other members of the public to answer questions and discuss the direction for the recommendations based on survey data, harvest rates and the hunt guidelines,” said Amber Munig, big game management program supervisor.

The proposed recommendations will be presented to the commission for consideration during the Saturday, April 8, portion of its April 7-8 meeting at Game and Fish headquarters, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, in Phoenix. The agenda will be posted at https://www.azgfd.com/Agency/Commission.

To learn more about the hunt recommendations and hunt guidelines processes, visit www.azgfd.gov/huntguidelines.