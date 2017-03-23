Run the Runway offers “plane” old fun April 8

Take off for a morning run at the Run the Runway 5k/10k/15K and the Kids 1 Mile Mascot Dash at Scottsdale Airport Saturday, April 8. Family fun follows the race: see the coolest airplanes in the Valley, get goodies from our vendors, hang out with mascots from Arizona’s favorite teams, and enjoy games and play. Run the Runway benefits Playworks Arizona, which transforms recess and play into a positive experience.

Register at RuntheRunwayAZ.com; promo code “plane” saves 25 percent. As a reminder: The runway and taxiways will be closed from 7 a.m. to about 10 a.m. Questions? Call 480-312-8482.