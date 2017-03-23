National Health Care, or is it sick care?

By Frosty Wooldridge

Editor’s note: This is part one of a three part series.

Part 1: Americans’ choices for unhealthy lives. Part 2: Corporations’ feeding American unhealthy foods. Part 3: You are responsible for your own health.

Even before Obamacare became law, number-crunchers told Congress as well as the Main Stream Media that it could not be financially sustained. They promised collapse within a few years.

Additionally, Obamacare forced people to buy premiums against their will and Constitutional rights. It left the health-care industry in confusion.

Obama promised Americans they could keep their chosen doctors. They would enjoy lower premiums. Those claims turned out false.

Americans scratched their heads and voted for Donald Trump for president of the United States.

In reality, the majority of Americans don’t care about their health. Recent research states that 67 out of 100 Americans suffer from obesity of 20 to 50 pounds overweight. That’s two-thirds of the American public that works on their ill health. Half of that number suffers gross obesity of 50 to 100 pounds overweight. A stroll through the Midwest, east coast and west coast shows millions of Americans laboring to walk down the street with so much fat hanging over their belts or under their dresses.

Today, startling numbers in the millions of American children suffer obesity, diabetes and early onset heart disease. They suffer from high blood pressure in their teens.

The average American male watches 29 hours of TV weekly, which adds up to 4.1 hours daily, seven days a week. Women watch TV 24 hours week. That equates to 15 years of an average American’s life watching television.

Today, 36 million Americans smoke cigarettes. That results in slow motion death that kills 480,000 people annually from lung cancer, year after year. Thus, that’s 36 million people who could care less about their health.

Not to be outdone in the death department, 17,600,000 alcoholics drink themselves into a slow motion death daily in the USA. If you look at the health-care programs, they show that 13 teenagers die of overdoses of alcohol-drugs every hour of the day, 24/7. That’s 113,000 deaths annually in the USA for our teenagers. Obviously, they don’t care about their health as they suffer from emotional chaos.

According to the Center for Disease Control, less than 50 percent of Americans exercise at all. That means their bodies become lumpy, dumpy and grumpy.

Americans gulp 43 gallons of soda pop annually. Coca-Cola and Mountain Dew as well as all the rest have been connected to heart disease, but Americans keep drinking them.

How even ONE can of Coke a day can increase the risk of heart failure by 20%:

– Study of 42,000 middle-aged men found two 200ml soft drinks each day was enough to increase the chance of heart failure by 23 per cent (Source: dailymail.uk.co)

Millions of Americans drink aspartame-sucralose-laced soda pop, sugar drinks, sport drinks and fruit juices. Those synthetic sugars wreak havoc on the their entire bodies starting with their livers, kidneys, hearts, pancreas and blood streams.

Americans devour red meat, pork and chickens, all laced with growth hormones, chemicals, anti-bodies and GMO-fed livestock.

Notice that no one discusses that Autism, 30 years ago affected 1 in 20,000 live births. Today, 1 child in 88 births suffers from Autism. What do you expect with all the chemicals fed into mothers during pregnancy.

Americans don’t realize and don’t care as they ingest genetically modified corn, soy, fruits and grains. They never question the GMO affected salmon with Frankensteinized DNA.

As they pop those corn chips into their mouths along with diet sodas and gobs of double cheese pizzas covered in pepperoni, ham and red meat—they attack their bodies with non-foods, poison foods and dyed foods.

Every time Americans visit fast food joints, they ingest MSG or Mono Sodium Glutamate, which is an excito-toxin that creates the need for yet another bacon-cheese-grease burger.

A pound here, a pound there, and soon, fat here, more fat there and heart attack to follow.

As you know, ALL of our commercial crops face enormous amounts of pesticide, insecticide and chemical fertilizers made from oil and other toxins. When you buy them from the local market, you eat those chemicals along with the dangerous foods.

In a single year, farmers spray or inject on our crops:

– 340,000 tons of herbicides

– 127,000 tons of insecticides

– 63,000 tons of other chemicals (Source: Earth Island Journal)

Facts clearly refute the misleading claims of Veneman and Monsanto: American industrial agriculture today dumps close to one billion pounds of pesticides on food crops, producing a truly toxic harvest. The industry’s most prominent product, Monsanto’s “Roundup Ready” soybean, was designed to withstand intensive spraying, thus expanding sales of the firm’s highly popular – and highly toxic – herbicide, Roundup. Since the 1996 introduction of Roundup Ready, the use of glyphosate, a key Roundup ingredient that studies have linked to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, has risen.

Okay, if you’re not sick to your stomach, check your pulse. Your kids eat all this non-food or poisoned food.

Then, with GMO foods, high fructose corn syrup, totally created out of GMO corn, finds it way into almost EVERYTHING you eat. Read the labels on jams, jellies, peanut butter, cereals of all kinds, soft drinks, juice drinks, breads, just about every packaged food you eat and everything in a box, package or container.

Think of the dyes that lace all your foods to make them look pretty!

Is it sickening to learn about this information? You bet! In this three part series, you will discover how you can change course for yourself and your family. Instead of waiting for ill health or being saved by Obamacare or any national health care, take your own health care into your own hands and charge toward life.

In part 2, you will see how you are fooled by the AMA. You will discover how big firms lobby Congress to make sure nothing is labeled, i.e., GMO foods. Part 3: Wise choices toward healthy eating.