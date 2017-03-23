CAVE CREEK/CAREFREE/SCOTTSDALE – Guests to this year’s Sonoran Stars event to benefit Desert Foothills Land Trust will be treated to a fabulous evening on Saturday, April 29. The non-profit organization, which works to protect the beautiful landscape of our fragile Sonoran Desert, will hold the event at the Carefree Resort and Conference Center.

“We are looking forward to another exciting evening under the Sonoran Stars. This year we will be treated to a true wild-west experience with gun slinging lawdogs and outlaws,” said Vicki Preston, Desert Foothills Land Trust’s executive director. “It’s sure to be a wonderful evening, celebrating our work to protect the desert we love.”

The Land Trust’s conservation efforts play a vital role in protecting the Sonoran Desert landscape that supports our community and businesses. “We simply cannot accomplish our important mission without the generous support of our Sonoran Stars sponsors, guests and other donors,” said Preston.

Sonoran Stars will begin at 5 p.m. with a cocktail hour featuring an open bar and appetizers, as well as wild west entertainment with the Prescott Regulators and Their Shady Ladies. Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase “mystery” bags – a raffle that could result in winning a gift card to a local restaurant, a bottle of wine, art work or an exciting trip! Guests will then enjoy a wonderful gourmet dinner and more action packed entertainment in the Opera House.

As dinner winds down, auctioneer Brett Higgins will conduct a fast-paced live auction that will include a number of unique items and experiences like a trip to Nashville to attend the Country Music Awards. The event will also feature our incredible Emmy Award winning video celebrating the Land Trust’s conservation work, as well as the release of a rehabilitated raptor by Wild At Heart.

Tickets to “Sonoran Stars” are $250 per person. Sponsor tables for 10 guests and premium sponsor packages are available. Guests are encouraged to dress in casual or Western attire and should anticipate cool evening temperatures. Space is limited. To reserve tickets, visit www.dflt.org or call (480) 488-6131 x 2.

About Desert Foothills Land Trust:

Desert Foothills Land Trust works with landowners, communities and partners to protect the most special and important natural areas in the Arizona communities of Carefree, Cave Creek, north Scottsdale, north Phoenix, Anthem, Desert Hills and New River. The Land Trust has permanently protected 680 acres on 23 preserves, many of which are open to the public for exploration and passive recreation. In 2010, the Land Trust was awarded accredited status by the national Land Trust Accreditation Commission – a mark of distinction in the land trust community. More information is available at www.dflt.org or 480-488-6131.