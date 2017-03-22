SCOTTSDALE – Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale has launched a $1 Million Match fundraising challenge aptly named “One in a Million.” Every dollar contributed up to $1 million will be matched through the generosity of Ellie and Michael Ziegler, doubling the impact of each gift. The challenge’s goal is to raise $3.5 million needed to build new additions and renovate existing facilities in two Clubs in Desert Ridge and Grawhawk. Both Clubs play a vital role in their communities, providing a safe place where children and teens can grow socially and academically under the guidance of positive adult mentors during vulnerable non-school hours.

“Michael and I believe in the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale and the importance of creating higher education opportunities and positive role models for our teens,” said community leader Ellie Ziegler. “The intent of our challenge grant is to create a groundswell of community support, by doubling the immediate impact of every dollar collected.”

“Attendance at the Vestar Branch has outpaced capacity, due to Desert Ridge’s rapid growth since the Club was established ten years ago,” added Michael Ziegler, attorney at law. “Funds collected from ‘One in a Million’ will finance the much-needed revitalization of the current teen center at the decade-old Vestar Branch, and the addition of a half gymnasium, to support the needs of the growing population base.”

In addition, funds collected will be allocated to build a teen center and full gymnasium at the 13-year-old Thunderbirds Branch in the Grayhawk community in North Scottsdale. Opened in 2001, the Thunderbirds Branch currently houses only one small room dedicated to teens. Architectural plans call for a full gymnasium, computer/multi-media lab, game room, kitchen, fitness room, homework/tutoring facility, offices, restrooms and more.

“These state-of-the-art upgrades for our Thunderbirds and Vestar Branches are critical to sustaining the overall well-being of teens in our communities,” said Dr. Lisa Hurst, Chief Executive Officer, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale. “Together, with the One in a Million initiative, we can continue to provide a positive, safe environment for children and teens to learn, grow and be part of a community that empowers their futures.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale provides award-winning youth programs focused on establishing a foundation of skills and values to help prepare youth for the future. With a mission to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale tailors its teen programs based on the needs and interests of those who come through its doors. Specific programming is geared toward developing globally competitive graduates, innovative dream-makers, healthy game-changers and 21st century leaders.

For more information about Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale and to become One in a Million by donating, visit www.bgcs.org/one or text MDM1 to 91999.