Limit terms to 6-8 years

LOVE the newspaper; it seems to be on the right (correct) side of everything.
Tip of the hat to Frosty for his ‘Term limits’ piece. Directionally correct, but it
stops short. I used to believe that term limits were a way to tell ourselves that
we are too stupid to make good decisions. Now I realize that they need to be
mandatory, and they should be ONE term.
A main reason for the long incumbent terms in his examples is that, as soon
as a pol is elected, s/he begins to campaign for re-election. If we limited each
to a term of 6-8 years, each would be more inclined to do what’s right for the
country, for constituents, rather than for re-election.
Could this ever happen? Only if the sitting pols propose it for future those to
be elected in the future.
Lee Christensen