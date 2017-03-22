According To PVT South

Dearly Beloved–The Trump Train keeps going down the track, and the Boo Birds keep trying to call foul on whatever. What seems so ironic to me as a citizen, America is supposed to be a number one world power, but all the Democrats in Congress along with the press and news media are determined to make the Trump administration fail. To all the dumb dumb’s out there, if Trump fails, America fails and life in America would be a lot different. OK–On TV we keep seeing interviews, especially with young people, (college type) who loved Hillary and proudly stated Trump is not my President. Trump is your President (stupid), and for America to excel and I’m talking the next four years , it’s time to be part of the solution instead of part of the problem.

Every week the tabloids are full of what’s going on in Washington and with Queen Hillary. The political Gods were looking out for America when Trump won, but it should be a major felony for any publication (tabloids) to make up stories about anyone, especially politicians. If all the headlines about Hillary are true she would be in jail, but if they were false the stories should not be allowed. Any tabloid that puts out a false story that is proven to be a lie, they should be padlocked and shut down for a week, and the next time a month. (Time is money)

Snoop Dog’s latest Hollywood video (lavender) shows Snoop shooting a toy gun at a clown dressed up like President Trump. Should that be a serious felony and what if the same thing had happened to Obama when he was President ?

Let’s hope our new Justice Department get’s its act together and starts paying attention to what the hell is going on in America. Keeping your powder dry would be a lot easier.

PVT South

