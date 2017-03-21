Townhome fire takes life of Scottsdale resident

Fire departments from Scottsdale, Tempe and Phoenix responded to a house fire in the 7600 block of Meadowbrook Ave. The fire was in a small 2-story townhome with a working fire to the rear of the structure.

Interior crews pulled multiple handlines inside the structure and were faced with high heat and low visibility. During search and rescue, crews found a female victim on the first floor by the kitchen and her pet poodle on the second floor bed. The dog was deceased. The woman was removed from the house and life-saving efforts were attempted on scene. She was transported to HonorHealth-Osborn, where she was pronounced deceased. The victim’s name is being withheld until family notification.

Scottsdale Police officers assisted with evacuations of nearby homes and scene security. Fire crews had the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Neighbors reported hearing a smoke alarm from the home. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

It is recommended that there is at least one smoke alarm on every floor of the home and in each sleeping area. Because smoke rises, alarms should be mounted high on walls or ceilings. Smoke alarms should be tested at least once a month and the entire unit should be replaced every 10 years.