ANTHEM – The excitement is building as 32 ProMusica Arizona singers rehearse music for their Carnegie Hall performance April 24 in New York City! As one of an exclusive list of invitees, ProMusica Arizona will join a festival chorus of singers from across the United States for a three-day residency program culminating in a final performance with a nationally-recognized guest conductor. The concert will take place in Carnegie Hall’s famous Isaac Stern Auditorium.

Accompanied by a blue grass combo of Grammy-award-winning musicians from Nashville, the performance will include Come Away to the Skies: A High, Lonesome Mass by Dr. Tim Sharp, Executive Director of the American Choral Directors Association, and Dear Appalachia, a three movement tribute to the music and beauty of the Appalachian Mountains composed by Dr. Tim Powell, a colleague of PMAZ’s Artistic Director, Dr. Adam Stich. For ticket information about ProMusica Arizona’s Carnegie Hall concert on April 24, 2017, visit www.carnegiehall.org, or contact Yvonne Dolby at ydolby@pmaz.org.

Nearly fourteen years ago the idea of forming a chorale and orchestra in the North Phoenix area was launched in an Anthem, Ariz., living room, and now ProMusica Arizona is thrilled to be invited to perform in the Masterwork Series at legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City! PMAZ is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization and is supported by the Arizona Commission on the Arts, which receives support from the State of Arizona and the National Endowment for the Arts.