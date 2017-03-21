Local student wins DAR photo essay contest

The Black Mountain Foothills Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution proudly announces that their student winner for the Junior American Photo Essay Contest has not only won at the State level, and Southwest Division, but has placed third at the National Level! Tenth grader Evan Ziker, from Cactus Shadows High School of Cave Creek entered a collection of photographs that received this high honor.

The Daughters of the American Revolution sponsors art contests (preschool-12th grade) as well as essay contest (5th-12th grade). Please see the chapter website http://blackmountainfoothills.weebly.com for more information about these contests.

Do you have a revolutionary ancestor? The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote patriotism, preserve American history, and support education. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. If you are interested in learning more about the DAR or are interested in joining, please see the chapter website http://blackmountainfoothills.weebly.com for more information.