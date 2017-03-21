Council recognizes 242nd Anniversary of the U.S. Army

CAVE CREEK – Mayor Ernie Bunch commenced the public portion of Monday night’s council meeting by reminding everyone the Rodeo Days Parade is this Saturday at 9:30 a.m., to be immediately followed by the mutton busting competition at Outlaw Annie’s, where children aged four to seven and weighing less than 75 pounds attempt to ride a sheep across the arena for six seconds to win prizes.

The Rodeo Days Kickoff Dance will take place that evening beginning at 9 p.m. at the Buffalo Chip Saloon.

The PRCA Rodeo Events will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1, with final performances at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 2.

The full schedule of all the week’s events can be found in the Cave Creek Rodeo Days tab insert of the March 15 edition of Sonoran News.

The mayor and council issued a proclamation recognizing the 242nd Anniversary of the U.S. Army on June 14. Mario Diaz, a Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for Arizona (North), on behalf of Acting Secretary of the Army Robert M. Speer, thanked the town of Cave Creek, with a special thanks to Councilwoman Susan Clancy for helping facilitate the proclamation honoring the U.S. Army.

Town Clerk Carrie Dyrek introduced the first agenda item, a number 6 liquor license application requested by Peter Spittler for Outlaw Annie’s (formerly Hogs N’ Horses).

Dyrek said the notice had been posted for the requisite 20 days and she has received no comments either for or against.

Vice Mayor Ron Sova asked if the license has an expiration date.

Dyrek explained that would be a state issue but the license would be valid as long as the license is held by the same owner at the same property.

With Councilwoman Mary Elrod absent, council voted unanimously to recommend approval.

Town Engineer David Peterson requested authorization to expend funds not to exceed $417,154 to Gonzales Asphalt to complete road rehabilitation on 1.76 miles of Fleming Springs Road within the town’s limits.

Peterson said the three sections of Fleming Springs Road are listed in the road maintenance program as top priority and bids came in with very favorable pricing from two of the bidders.

He also pointed out 81 percent of the funds to be expended will be coming from HURF (Highway User Revenue Funds, otherwise referred to as gas tax) with the town only being responsible for the other 19 percent.

Sova asked if Gonzales had ever done work for the town before.

Peterson said Gonzales has done lots of work for the town before but they were all smaller jobs.

He said they do very good work and are punctual.

Peterson said the cost comes out to only $0.88 per square foot.

Town Manager Peter Jankowski reiterated Gonzales has done mostly small projects for the town and this is a large job for them.

Cactus Asphalt, which has done many projects for the town, also submitted a bid but it was quite a bit higher.

Peterson said they are most likely very busy.

Council voted unanimously to approve the expenditure.