CAREFREE – The Town of Carefree announces it will open the Kiwanis Splash Park for its second season on April 1, 2017 every day from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Located in the Carefree Desert Gardens, the local Carefree Club of Kiwanis donated the funds so that local families and their children could have a place to escape the heat while enjoying the beautiful surrounding views of Carefree. In keeping with the Carefree Desert Garden theme, the park has an artful Scorpion centered within the splash pad named “KIWANI” who is an exciting one-of-a-kind addition. When guests least expect it, the scorpion sprays its jets, creating a magical, nature-inspired play environment.

Families are welcome to enjoy the Kiwanis Splash Park for free and encouraged to visit and take pictures nearby of the new 30 ton sand sculpture of a tortoise and her babies at the Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion, created recently by renowned artist, Ray Villafane. In addition to the beautiful landscape in the Gardens, there is also a covered playground featuring a Gila Monster slide like no other.

The Park will remain open until October. For more information please check the town website, www.VisitCarefree.com.