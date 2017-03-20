Defining conundrum

“A gun is like a parachute. If you need one, and don’t have one. You’ll probably never need one again.”

The definition of the word Conundrum is: something that is puzzling or confusing.

Here are six Conundrums of Socialism in the United States of America :

1. America is capitalist and greedy – yet half of the population is subsidized.

2. Half of the population is subsidized – yet they think they are victims.

3. They think they are victims – yet their representatives run the government.

4. Their representatives run the government – yet the poor keep getting poorer.

5. The poor keep getting poorer – yet they have things that people in other Countries only dream about.

6. They have things that people in other countries only dream about – yet they want America to be more like those other countries.

Think about it!

Makes you wonder who is doing the math.

1. We are advised to NOT judge ALL Muslims by the actions of a few lunatics, but we are encouraged to judge ALL gun owners by the actions of a few lunatics. Funny how that works.

2. Seems we constantly hear about how Social Security is going to run out of money, but we never hear about welfare or food stamps running out of money? What’s interesting is the first group “worked for” their money, but the second didn’t.

3. Why are we cutting benefits for our veterans, no pay raises for our military and cutting our army back, but we are not stopping the payments or benefits to illegal aliens.

Am I the only one missing something?

Arch McGill

Scottsdale