PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey announced today that the State of Arizona is submitting a formal Request for Information from the community and potential partners on strategic ways to modernize the Arizona Exposition & State Fairgrounds, and continue the tradition of quality entertainment, memories, and fun for years to come.

Additionally, the Governor’s Office will accept recommendations directly from constituents on how to grow our annual State Fair and Fairgrounds to continue to serve the people of Arizona. Citizens cans provide information at http://azgovernor.gov/governor/state-fair-questionnaire.

Participants will be asked two main questions and will be given ample space to expand on their recommendations:

1. What Do You Love About The Arizona State Fair?

2. What Could Be Done Differently At The Arizona State Fair?

Additionally, the Request for Information may be found at procure.az.gov.

“Arizona is always looking forward and finding better ways to serve our citizens,” said Governor Ducey. “We want to take the best aspects of our Fair and use them to make it even better with input from citizens across the state.”

