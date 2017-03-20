WASHINGTON– Today, the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste (CCAGW) applauded Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) for his relentless and unwavering support of the fiscal interests of American taxpayers while serving in Congress. Sen. Flake was one of four lawmakers to earn a perfect score of 100 percent in CCAGW’s 2016 Congressional Ratings, making him a “Taxpayer Super Hero.” Since he was elected to the Senate in 2012, he has a lifetime rating of 97 percent. Sen. Flake was a Taxpayer Super Hero in 2013, and he achieved perfect 100 percent scores six times in the U.S. House of Representatives: 2004, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, and 2012. He is the only member of Congress to be a Taxpayer Super Hero in both his first term in the Senate and his last term in the House.

The report, which CCAGW has issued since 1989, highlights the voting records of all 535 members of Congress. It identifies members whose impeccable voting records helped protect and save the taxpayers’ money, earning them the honored title of “Taxpayer Super Hero,” while it cites members who consistently voted against the fiscal interest of taxpayers.

CCAGW rates members of both chambers on a 0-100 percent scale. Members are placed in the following categories: 0-19 percent Hostile; 20-39 percent Unfriendly; 40-59 percent Lukewarm; 60-79 percent Friendly; 80-99 percent Taxpayer Hero; and 100 percent Taxpayer Super Hero. The 2016 Congressional Ratings scored 65 votes in the House of Representatives and 16 votes in the Senate.

“We applaud and wholeheartedly thank Sen. Flake for his tireless work on behalf of the taxpayers while serving in Congress,” said CCAGW President Tom Schatz. “Sen. Flake’s courageous work to expose wasteful spending in his annual Wastebook and his consistent fiscally conservative voting record should serve as an example to other members, encouraging them to make good on promises to protect the fiscal interests of American taxpayers.”

“We have no doubt that Sen. Flake will continue to help lead the effort to end wasteful spending and reduce the growing national debt,” added Schatz. “His constituents should be very proud of him.”