Arizona votes to return power back to citizens

PHOENIX—Arizona’s 52nd General Assembly made history as the House Continuing Resolution 2010 with the final vote 16-14 in favor, calling for a Convention of States to propose amendments under Article V of the United States Constitution. HCR2010 was sponsored in the House by Majority Whip, Representative Kelly Townsend from Mesa (District 16) and in the Senate by Senate Sponsor, Senator John Kavanaugh from Scottsdale (Senate District 23).

“This is a hard-fought victory for the citizens of Arizona who believe the federal government is too big and too powerful,” said Mark Meckler, President of Citizens for Self-Governance and co-founder of the Convention of States Project. “This legislation passed because of the combined efforts of engaged citizens and steadfast legislators who believe that now is the time for the States to unite to fix the federal monster. The persistence and perseverance of legislators and volunteers to pass HCR2010 is inspiring.”

Senate sponsor, Senator John Kavanaugh said, “Today, Arizona voted to stand with other concerned states and citizens in an effort gifted to us by the founders of our nation to rein in uncontrolled spending in Washington, DC.”

Majority Whip Townsend said, “It is time for the citizens of Arizona to regain their rightful power within the political process. We refuse to be moved by fear, but rather be steadfast in protecting our natural and God-given rights. We will never give up until the balance of power is restored and once again citizens are sovereign.”

Convention of States Project, Arizona State Director, Gary Zimmermann said, “Our volunteers and supporters have been tireless in their insistence that Arizona have a seat at the convention table to restore the Constitution and return power back to the people.”

More and more statesmen and constitutional experts are stepping up to urge citizens and state legislators to use this constitutional tool before it is too late. Recent endorsements include Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, American economist Thomas Sowell, Senator Marco Rubio and South Carolina Congressman Jeff Duncan. They join the ranks of other well-known political figures such as retired U.S. Senator Tom Coburn (OK), Mark Levin, Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck, Gov. Mike Huckabee, Gov. Sarah Palin, Gov. John Kasich, Gov. Bobby Jindal and Col. Allen West.