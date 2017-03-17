Heroes and Hooves opens up Camelot Therapeutic Horsemanship

Saturday, April 22, 2017

6250 E. Jomax Rd.,

Scottsdale, AZ 85266

11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Free Admission!

This year’s event will feature:

– Student riding performances

– A silent auction

– Face painting and pool noodle pony races for the kids

– Photo booth fun from Melanie Elise photography

– Brownie bites from JJ’s Deli

– Adult and non-adult beverages

Food trucks:

– Burger Passion

– Tasty Tangerine

– Paradise Melts

And lots, lots more!

Sign language interpreters will be on site

About Camelot:

For 34 years, Camelot has proudly offered services to the disabled community at no cost to students, or their families. This is made possible thanks to your generous financial support, our dedicated team of volunteers, and fundraising events like Hooves & Heroes.

Hooves & Heroes is the one day of the year that Camelot opens its gates to the public, so all of our friends and family can see the magic of Camelot first-hand. Thank you for supporting our program! We hope to see you at our event and thank you for being a valuable member of the Camelot Roundtable!