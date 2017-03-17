Border patrol agents seize over 1,100 lbs. of marijuana

TUCSON – U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Nogales Station seized more than 1,100 pounds of marijuana, valued at almost $580,000, found in a Chevrolet pickup truck and horse trailer near Nogales on Friday evening.

An agent conducting surveillance on the east side of Nogales, Arizona, observed a suspicious truck pulling a trailer. Another agent responded and located the vehicle driving north away from the city. As the agent followed the truck and before the agent attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver slowed and exited the still-moving vehicle and absconded on foot.

The truck and trailer stopped after driving off the road and colliding with a tree, at which time the agent stopped to secure the vehicles and immediately noticed both the truck and trailer contained bundles of what appeared to be marijuana.

Other agents arrived on scene to assist in a search for the driver but were unable to locate him.

The truck and trailer were towed to the Nogales Station where agents unloaded 48 marijuana bundles.

Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. All calls will be answered and remain anonymous.