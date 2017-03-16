GSA awards contract for new pedestrian building annex at San Luis I Port of Entry

SAN LUIS — Today, the U.S. General Services Administration announced its selection of Concord General Contracting (Mesa, Ariz.), in partnership with Jones Studio (Tempe, Ariz.), to design and build an addition to the existing pedestrian processing building at the San Luis I Land Port of Entry (LPOE) in San Luis, Ariz. This construction project will expand the facility currently used by U.S. Department of Homeland Security Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to perform its mission. The expanded facility is also expected to further trade and pedestrian travel between the City of San Luis and San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, Mexico.

This $6 million project will include an 8,300-square-foot expansion that will, upon anticipated completion in October 2018, expand processing capacity, include new offices and public spaces. The design-build contract award for the San Luis I LPOE upgrades existing infrastructure by increasing the number of pedestrian inspection booths from seven to 10 and aims to reduce northbound pedestrian wait times by utilizing a more efficient operational floorplan.

The selection of Concord as the project contractor also awards work to an Arizona-based small business. Concord has subcontracted with Jones Studio to design the project.

“Small businesses are key partners for GSA — they provide essential delivery of support on many of our projects,” said GSA’s Pacific Rim Public Buildings Service Regional Commissioner Dan Brown. “GSA is modernizing the infrastructure at our land ports of entry by adding new, state-of-the-art buildings and facilities. Our small business contractors are assisting GSA to become more efficient and allow us to better serve federal inspection agencies at these ports as well as the traveling public who use them.”

The design aims to deliver a building that lowers operating and life-cycle costs despite its location in an extreme desert climate. Solar panels, high levels of insulation and use of natural lighting throughout the facility will help meet a goal of “Zero-Net Energy” and allow the building to generate and operate from its own power supply. Low-use water fixtures, rainwater harvesting and native landscaping will help the facility thrive in extremely dry conditions.

Key Facts:

• Location: Highway 95 and the Mexican Border, San Luis, Ariz.

• Primary Tenant: U.S. Department of Homeland Security Customs and Border Protection

• Cost: Approximately $6 million

• Project Size: 8,300 square feet

• Features: New offices and public spaces, plus 10 northbound pedestrian processing lanes

• Anticipated completion date: October 2018

Design Priorities:

• Reduce screening times for northbound pedestrian traffic

• Provide a safe, secure and efficient workspace for Customs and Border Protection

• Deliver a resilient, efficient facility with low operating costs

