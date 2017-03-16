Biggs issues statement on February’s border crossing numbers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Department of Homeland Security reported that illegal border crossings from January to February decreased by 40 percent (31,578 to 18,762 illegal aliens). The historical trend of apprehensions typically increases 10 to 20 percent from January to February. Congressman Andy Biggs released this statement in reaction to the news:

“February’s border crossing numbers demonstrate the overwhelming success of the administration’s border security and immigration enforcement policies. A country with porous borders is a country whose sovereignty and security are at constant risk. I am grateful that President Trump recognizes the necessity of securing our borders and enforcing our nation’s laws. President Trump has entered the White House on a mission to keep his promises, and he has surrounded himself with leaders – like Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly – who know how to deliver results.

“Congress can also do its part to codify the actions from the Executive Branch by passing legislation to secure our border, give our border agents resources to complete their jobs, and protect innocent Americans. I continue to fight for the passage of “Grant’s Law” to ensure that criminally violent illegal aliens are not released from detention while they await deportation proceedings. We are beginning to see positive outcomes from our efforts, and I am committed to working with my colleagues and the Trump administration to fully achieve our goals.”