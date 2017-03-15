Patriotic Americans exhibit support for Trump

PHOENIX – The March 4 Trump/Spirit of America Rally sponsored by Riders USA drew patriots from all over the state to express their support for Donald Trump, who was present in the form of a cardboard cutout, and for America.

Speakers included Gabriela “Gabby” Saucedo Mercer, who legally immigrated to the United States from Mexico in 1986 and became a U.S. citizen in 1991.

Mercer has been politically active in Arizona’s Republican Party and ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in District 3 in 2014.

Mercer supports legal immigration but believes people who wish to become U.S. citizens should apply from their home country and follow the proper procedures, which she says needs to be streamlined and improved.

Gary Lvov, who was born in Soviet Union, immigrated to the United States with his family in 1992.

Starting out as a dishwasher over 20 years ago, Lvov, who is fluent in English and Spanish, along with his native Russian, rose through the hotel business by working in various different capacities, eventually becoming the general manager of the Holiday Inn & Resort in Fountain Hills.

Lvov knows all too well what it means to live under an oppressive Communist regime and standing in bread lines.

He, like Mercer, expressed his love for America and how fortunate he is to be a citizen.

Lvov has also been politically active, feeling compelled to buck the trend toward the same type of government control over our lives.

There was a spattering of people expressing their dissatisfaction with both Arizona Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake, with one man wearing a paper bag over his head to show his embarrassment over McCain being his Senator.

While there was a massive police presence at the rally, some prepared for anti-Trump riots that have ensued elsewhere, there were no protestors to be seen and pretty much the only anti-Trump presence was Stephen Lemons, aka the Feathered Bastard from New Times.