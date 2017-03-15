March 15 – March 21, 2017

For All Signs: The spring equinox occurs on March 20 at 6:21 a.m. EST. This is one of the two points in the annual cycle at which we (theoretically) experience equal days and nights. It is the moment the sun appears to move into the sign of Aries. For many agricultural and herding peoples of ancient times (pagans), the equinox generated one of the eight holiday festivals of the year. It was customary in those days, to prepare for the coming season by welcoming its arrival through appropriate rituals and celebration. It is widely thought that Stonehenge and other such structures were built for the express purpose of marking the seasonal changes. Now in our air conditioned, urbanized society, we hardly give the equinox a moment’s thought. It is a sad development that we so rarely honor the annual cycle of Mother Earth in our culture.

Aries the Ram: (Mar 20—Apr 19th) The Spring Equinox is a holiday similar to your birthday. It represents the opening of consciousness and an intake of spirit to address the new year. Now is the time to focus on new plans for this next year of your life. Take a fresh look at where you want to direct your energy.

Taurus: You may be surprised by a visit from the past. It could be a person or information that becomes apparent. Although you may be pleased to see this person, it is not the best idea to take up where you left the relationship. Just smile, go to dinner, and be pleasant together, but bypass the invitation to make it bigger.

Gemini: Love and social life are high on your priority list now. You may not have the time to attend to all your invitations! Short distance trips, errands, and education, whether it involves teaching or learning, are all on the A rated list. You have a need to communicate the ideas that rush through your mind.

Cancer: You may not be feeling quite comfortable with yourself this week. It appears your mind is in conflict with your feelings. Do the best you can to deal with this issue up front, perhaps by journaling or discussing it with a friend. Keep in mind that there is no mandate for you to settle on a decision right now.

Leo: This is a heavy time. Your heart wants to make light and easy, go out and play. But your sense of responsibility keeps you on task. You know if you ignored what must be done that you probably couldn’t really enjoy the play. This is a time for deal making with the Taskmaster inside your head. Do what must be done and reward yourself later.

Virgo: This week and next may bring you positive news concerning resources that you “share” with others. This includes one or more of the following resources: inheritance, debt payment, tax returns, invested money, payment from insurance or windfall money. It also includes the resources of your partner. The aspect may actually pay you later.

Libra: A talkative individual may land upon you to be a reflection of his/her need to communicate. Stay in touch with yourself and don’t allow your time to be usurped without your interior permission. Sometimes Libra can fall into the role of “captive audience” which wastes your time and energy.

Scorpio: You may be surprised that this week brings you no surprises or new issues to handle. It is rare that this happens, but take advantage of the rest. A massage or a manicure would be a good way to celebrate this time of quiet.

Sagittarius: A new plan that originated in Dec. 2016 is arriving at a turning point. Sometimes our ideas take a twist of their own. This is a time in which you must decide whether or not to pour more resources into the plan or let it go. Generally speaking, though you would rather not have the problem, you probably will choose to see it through.

Capricorn: Your attention to the practical needs of your world is admirable. You are stable and resourceful. This week “others” in your life will call you to come out and play because they miss the part of you that can be so fun. You may have temporarily forgotten that aspect of your personality.

Aquarius: You may be feeling low on resources during this period. “Resources” = time, money, strength. It is true that you are in a short dip, but the gloom will not last very long. Don’t beat yourself up over your history. You always do the best you can, and you cannot always know the outcome of every decision.

Pisces: A new plan that originated in late summer is arriving at a turning point. Sometimes our ideas take a twist of their own. This is a time in which you must decide whether or not to pour more resources into the plan or let it go. Generally speaking, though you would rather not have the problem, you probably will choose to see it through.

