It’s a festival of leather at Out West Showroom

By Marielle D. Marne

CAVE CREEK – If you’re looking for leather, look out west. The Out West Showroom, that is. Whether it’s a sofa or chair, or even a headboard, furniture prices are much more affordable than their competitors. “We are typically half the price of everyone else, and our leather is better quality,” Zack Sexton offered.

Zack and his parents, Beverly and Robert Sexton, are the family behind Out West. They are local and they strive to deal with area artisans. The majority of their merchandise comes from Arizona, but items that do not are American made.

Customers do seek out leather furnishings from Out West, but another hot seller has been the solid alder dining tables. Chairs to complement can be covered in fabric or leather, of course, but folks can bring in their own materials, too. “We have tons of fabrics, and they are much more durable than what you find in fabric stores.”

“We have people who bring us a picture, and we can make whatever they like,” Zack shared. Mom Beverly is a designer, and she has ideas and examples that will wow any style home. Dad Robert’s expertise lies in upholstering, so he can help change out any existing, well-loved pieces that need to be refreshed.

Out West truly has unique wares that can fill a whole room or dress up an empty corner – consider the lamps, giclee paintings, window cornices, accessories. And dismiss thoughts of the Mexican pine tables, nightstands and armoires so ubiquitous to the area. The Sextons have sought out various hard woods (more mesquite is moving in!) and even reclaimed wood. “A lot of the reclaimed wood comes from Jerome,” Zack explained, “and the barn wood comes from all over Arizona.” They like to reiterate, locals supporting locals.

No matter your décor, Out West will have something extraordinary, even one-of-a-kind, to captivate your tastes. The 100 percent top grain leather reigns supreme, but shoppers love that they can get anything for their homesteads at Out West Showroom … or have it made. They appreciate that the talented folks offer in-store consults and that the customer service is superior. See the showroom in person at 38252 W. Jacqueline Dr. or online at outwestinteriors.com. To further be dazzled, phone 480-575-8000.