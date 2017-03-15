Cowboys for Kids Rodeo looking for volunteers

Triple R Volunteers: we are looking for friendly faces to sell our Triple R merchandise and answer questions about Triple R Horse Rescue at the Cowboys for Kids Rodeo.

The event is at Outlaw Annies in Cave Creek on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19, from noon – 5:00 pm.

Any questions, call Courtney Olson 480-532-1991 or email courtneyo@triplerhorserescueaz.com

To volunteer for this event please sign up at:

www.SignUpGenius.com/go/409094DABA72FA5F94-cowboys

About Cowboys For Kids:

Cowboys for Kids, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, charitable, nonprofit U.S. based corporation since 1990.

Cowboys for Kids, Inc. raises funds for disadvantaged children, handicapped children, children suffering from illness and all children in need. They strive to give children and their families a chance to build a positive future for themselves and others.

