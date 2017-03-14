Daily glam session, snacks & dessert, crafts, games, karaoke, and much more! Just bring a sack lunch.

Girly Girlz Tea & Trinkets in Scottsdale was founded on the idea that girls are truly sugar and spice and everything nice! Girly Girlz is a place where every girly can feel like a princess – or a rock star! – for a day.

The locally-owned premier girly retail space and party and event experiences are second to none. Girly Girlz captures the imagination of young girls and tweens, whether it’s in the boutique filled with thousands of unique, girly items, or at one of their upscale birthday parties or special events. All you have to do is watch a girly’s eyes light up when she walks through the door to know this is true!

Girly Girlz also offers spring and summer break camps, private tea parties, girly Glam sessions, live princess events, Girl Scout Experiences, etiquette classes and more.

Girly Girlz is located at 15425 N Scottsdale Rd, Ste 240 in Scottsdale, Arizona and owned by Melissa Fink. Call (480) 998-4832 to learn more or go to https://girly-girlz.com

Girly Girlz Summer Camp:

May 30 – August 4, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

$179/girly Full Week

$48/girly Single Day

$149/girly Full Week (when a group of 6 books together – contact us: 480-998-4832)

*Tax is already included

Advance booking required.