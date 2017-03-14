Employer E-Verify fraud

Many believe that requiring E-Verify for prospective employees hired in the United States will solve the problem. It only solves PART of the problem of employers hiring illegal workers.

Many employers avoid the government finding them breaking immigration law by hiring some employees that have legal documentation to work and comply with employment forms and E-Verify systems.

Next, they allow illegal employees to work using the employee numbers of the legal workers they hired, and the legal workers get paid, pay the taxes and file income taxes, and then pay cash to the legals who performed the work. Sometimes keeping a portion for their trouble in dealing with taxes and filing. Most are friends ad family and just pass along the net income in cash.

Employers are so confident no government agent will dig deeper than a document review that they even allow females to work as males and males to work as females. These groups of “friends and family” spread around the work among themselves, using the documents and employee numbers of the fraudulent, legally documented persons.

Under this system, jobs never get posted publicly, as they are filled with friends and family in the “circle”. No citizens or those with legal right to work ever get a shot at these jobs, as they are never made public.

I hope our new President will direct ICE to find illegal employment fraud like this and also allow local law enforcement agencies to assist the Feds with enforcement. These jobs pay over minimum wage and are not offered to legal workers at all. It is systematic fraud. ICE cannot find the illegal workers by ONLY looking at documents in personnel files. They have to actually interview the workers on surprise visits and ask for ID to match the records. This is what it will take to catch them. ICE, I hope you are reading this.

Name withheld by request

