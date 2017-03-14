Elimination of Parks Board—NO

There is a legislative proposal to eliminate the Arizona Parks Board. Bad idea. Normally I am in favor of eliminating boards and commissions but those are the ones that restrict the public, such as all the licensure boards (Arizona has the most onerous regulation of professions in the entire United States). But boards that oversee and restrict government activities should be retained. Besides, with all the recent problems in State Parks management it is obvious that they more supervision, not less.

However, an even better idea would be to privatize the management of the State Parks.

Roy Miller

Phoenix