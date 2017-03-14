ALG praises Trump agency efficiency executive order

FAIRFAX, VA.—Americans for Limited Government Rick Manning today issued the following statement praising President Donald Trump for issuing a new executive order for departments and agencies to draw plans for running more cost-effectively:

“President Trump’s ordering agencies to develop streamlining plans to make best use of taxpayer dollars is exactly the type of forward thinking one can expect from a business executive determined to force government to begin living within its means. With the U.S. already near $20 trillion in debt, and entitlement spending set to spiral out of control, the pressure comes on the bureaucracy to pare back.

You can have entitlements for Baby Boomers or you can have a massive bureaucracy, but you cannot have both sustainably. When paired with Trump’s anticipated budget cuts, the president appears determined to create a leaner federal government workforce that crushes the self-sustaining administrative state and meets America’s priorities.”