More than $167K in hard drugs seized at port

TUCSON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of San Luis arrested three people after finding more than 42 pounds of methamphetamine and heroin in separate weekend seizures.

Officers searching an Acura sedan Saturday morning, driven by a male 35-year-old U.S. citizen, located several packages of heroin and meth in the vehicle’s rocker panels. Officers seized nearly 3 pounds of heroin, worth close to $48,000, and almost 31 pounds of meth, worth approximately $94,000.

That night, officers referred a GMC truck, occupied by a 45-year-old driver and his 43-year-old brother, both U.S. citizens, for a secondary inspection using a CBP narcotics-detection canine. During the search, officers located more than 3 pounds of meth, worth in excess of, $9,200, strapped to the brother’s legs.

Sunday, a 20-year-old Mexican man was referred for a secondary inspection of his Ford Mustang and more than 5 pounds of meth, worth almost $16,000, was discovered concealed within the vehicle’s intake manifold.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicles and turned the subjects over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.