Marketplace to benefit the homeless

It’s a Spring Thing! Free admission to Vintage Camper show, Church filled with Art and Handcrafter marketplace, Food Trucks(Waffle Luv and 2 Fat guys grilled cheese), Market on the Move until 11(up to 60lbs of fresh veggies and fruit for $10), grand opening of Holy Junk thrift store, wholesale flowers and plants, and live music on the patio. Taking place at Coolwater Church 28181 N 56th St., Scottsdale 85266. Corner of 56th St and Dynamite.

Proceeds from this event go to Homeless ID project. Go to azhomeless.org to find out more about this worthwhile cause. You are invited to come celebrate Spring in Arizona with us. coolwaterchurch.org under events. facebook: coolwater spring thing. Renee 602-499-0532

Save the Date:

Saturday March 25, 8am to 4pm

Free Admission