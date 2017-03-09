Volunteer for the Cave Creek Rodeo Days

March 25 – April 2

Events located throughout the Town of Cave Creek and at the Cave Creek Memorial Rodeo Grounds

Cave Creek Rodeo Days PRCA Rodeo and Parade welcomes volunteers of all ages and encourages participation by all. Volunteers must be willing and able to withstand Arizona weather conditions as well as be prepared to standing for periods of time as required for certain volunteer activities. Volunteers are representing the Town of Cave Creek, Cave Creek Rodeo Days organization and the PRCA and will conduct themselves in a professional manner at all times. Volunteers who are under 18 years of age must provide parental consent to volunteer for any CCRDP events or activities.

For more information call 480-304-5634 or visit cavecreekrodeo.com.