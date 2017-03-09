AZSOS vets

PHOENIX – Arizona’s Department of State has joined the growing list of employers granted the designation of Arizona Veteran Supportive Employer (AVSE). Secretary of State Michele Reagan initiated the process to become a part of the Arizona Roadmap to Veteran Employment in 2016.

The Roadmap is a statewide plan that engages public and private sector organizations with a goal of connecting service members, veterans and their families to employment opportunities, training & resources. This effort is funded in part by the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family. The Department of Veterans’ Services and the Coalition for Military Families are the lead implementation partners.

“We’re honored to be a part of the AVSE network and will continue our effort to prioritize the hiring of veterans,” said Secretary Reagan. “Former members of our armed services have unique leadership skills that consistently benefit the workplace. They’ve answered the call to defend freedom and spread democracy throughout the world and we intend to honor that service by making sure they have every opportunity to find a new career with the state of Arizona.”

Under the direction of Secretary Reagan, the Arizona State Library, Archive and Public Records Division has also developed www.azlibrary.gov/Jobline. The page lists available library and information science positions in libraries, archives, museums and records management.