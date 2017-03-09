Arizona historian shares unique perspectives of the Grand Canyon

GOODYEAR –Historian, teacher and author Jim Turner explores Arizona’s trademark attraction in his lecture titled ‘What Makes the Grand Canyon So Grand?’ on April 25 at 7 p.m. at Total Wine, 1416 N. Litchfield Road.

The presentation will feature historic paintings and photographs dated from 1541 to the present to give attendees a firsthand look of this landmark through the eyes of conquistadors, military surveyors, writers and artists. Turner has been teaching, presenting and writing about Arizona’s history for more than forty years. He currently serves as an author and has published “Arizona: A Celebration of the Grand Canyon State”.

The Goodyear Arts & Culture Lecture series is held the last Tuesday of every month from February through October. Light refreshments are served. Parking and admission are free. For more information, visit www.goodyearaz.gov/arts.