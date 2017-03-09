Additional recreation sites reopen as water recedes

PHOENIX – As the weather warms up, and the ground begins to dry out, additional areas on the Tonto National Forest are being reopened to the public.

The Horseshoe Dam Road, Forest Road 205, leading to Horseshoe Reservoir and the recreation sites around the reservoir have been reopened for public enjoyment:

– Fisherman’s Point

– Ocotillo

– Riverside Campground

– Horseshoe Campground

– Mesquite Campground

The Lower Sycamore Road, Forest road 1847/403, and the portion of Forest Road 20, which leads to Box Bar have also reopened.

The only area that remain closed after Monday’s storm is the Needle Rock Beach Recreation Site because the beach area needs additional clean-up work and facilities restored prior to reopening. Please use caution when traveling through these areas as local conditions may have changed because of the large amount of water that has flowed through the area.