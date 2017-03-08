March 8 – 14, 2017

For All Signs: Venus turned retrograde on Mar. 4, 2017. It will remain so until it turns direct on April 15, 2017. There is a pre-shadow before the retrograde and a post shadow following Venus’ change back to direct on April 15. The time frame affected by Venus retrograde began on Jan. 31, 2017 and continues through May 17, 2017.

Venus retrograde suggests we draw conclusions that are separating rather than connective. We tend to withdraw from relationship(s) while we evaluate the situation. Maybe we just want a break or the need for quiet. This is a time when buried resentment or old hurts and losses may surface for another review. It is better if we examine our personal contribution to the old problems, rather than pointing a finger in the other’s direction. When we hold onto anger it is because the unconscious wants to teach us something. Ask what it wants you to know, make a conscious commitment to remember the lesson but forget the pain, and you can let it go more easily.

Aries: This is a time in which you may be unsure of where you want to direct your energies. Consider your history. If you could take today’s perspective and advise the person you were in years past, what counsel would you give?

Taurus: Venus is your ruling planet and she is turning retrograde in the area of the past. You may find yourself surprised by experiencing feelings you thought were long since finished. This cosmic signature occurs this month but it may very well have been making you wistful for much of Feb. It passes in May.

Gemini: You may be backing out or avoiding commitments in the community. Possibly you will become bored with the usual activities or people in your 2nd tier circles. It is OK to give yourself R&R in this area for the next couple of months. Maybe you will return refreshed in the spring. It is possible that friends from long ago will resurface. Maybe it is you who will take the initiative to find them.

Cancer: Venus is retrograding in your career territory. You may back away from recent decisions in this area. “Career” includes life direction, so you may be reevaluating that as well. Former partner(s) and client(s) may return. If you have a huge expenditure in mind concerning career, it is a good idea to put off the final decision until after Venus turns direct.

Leo: People who live at a distance are likely to seek out contact with you. If anyone who reappears is known to you to be of less than favorable character, use extreme wariness about mixing again. On the brighter side, you may be traveling or studying and returning to places where you have previously traveled.

Virgo: This will be a time to evaluate resources that you share with others, including stocks or investments. You may be drawn to make changes in your estate planning. Consider your options but don’t make final decisions until after May. Someone may contact you regarding an old (and maybe forgotten) debt.

Libra : You and your partner have need of increased space between you. You have been so in tandem that the Self is getting lost. It does not matter who initiates the idea for a breathing space. It comes from a joint need. This does not mean anything about love, so don’t misinterpret and create trouble where there is not.

Scorpio : Venus retrograde will cause you to focus on your health unless that is normal for you. For those who are routinely conscious of fitness, you may be surprised that you are prone to let good habits slide. Don’t beat yourself to pieces. A retrograding planet in this territory asks us to make positive health decisions again and again.

Sagittarius: Venus is beginning to retrograde in your territory of romance, play, creativity, and children. This suggests that there is some need to “go back” or reevaluate your position in these areas. You may need to slow down or take a breather from forward motion so you can look more deeply at your personal needs in these areas. Repeating old behavior will only recreate old mistakes. Think carefully.

Capricorn: Use special caution when handling beautiful items in your home, office, or vehicle. Breakage is more than normally possible. You may have a need to reconnect to family members who have been out of the loop in your life. Don’t let anyone draw you into discussions of traumas in bygone times, lest it put a kink in your mood.

Aquarius: Venus will be rolling backward in your third house of communications and local travel. It is possible you will be seized with an intense desire to purchase a vehicle, but that is ill advised. Try, but don’t buy. Double check any contractual process with a magnifying glass. Hold your tongue if you become angry during a conversation. Avoid bringing up old injuries in relationships unless you are apologizing.

Pisces the Fish: (Feb. 18 — Mar 19) Venus is backtracking in the territory of finances and other personal resources, so these topics will have special priority this spring. It is in your better interest to conserve assets (money, time, health, and energy) during this period. Think carefully about the future before you spend your holdings. (It is also possible that you are arguing with yourself about right and wrong related to sharing, spending.)

