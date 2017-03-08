Desert Foothills Library, a 501 (c) 3 non-profit community-funded library, is launching a capital campaign, Investing in Our Community. The goal is to raise $1,150,000 to fund a redesign and expansion of the library to meet the needs of the desert foothills community. All Maricopa County residents, visitors and lovers of libraries everywhere are encouraged to get involved in the campaign by making a tax-deductible contribution on the Desert Foothills Library website, www.dfla.org, in person at 38443 N. Schoolhouse Road or by mail at P.O. Box 4070, Cave Creek, AZ 85327.

“I am extremely proud of strategic planning efforts of the Desert Foothills Library board of directors, volunteers, employees and donors that have increased the number of programs by 33 percent and program attendance by 73 percent in the last five years,” said David Court, Desert Foothills Library Executive Director. “The community’s vital financial contributions to Desert Foothills Library will allow us to continue more educational and cultural programs and special events for children and adults”.

The phenomenal growth of the Library is attributed to the community spirit of volunteers, staff, patrons and private funding from donors. This successful expansion of programs revealed two challenges to current needs and continued growth – the need for more parking and more meeting room space. The former has been addressed with the addition of 52 parking spaces, which will be completed in May. The capital campaign will address the current and future needs of the library and the community.

The Desert Foothills Library is open seven days a week and serves the entire desert foothills community with culturally enriching programs, educational events and quality services. For more information or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.dfla.org or call 480-488-2286.