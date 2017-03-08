Carefree preschool offering classes

Our Lady of Joy Preschool in Carefree has opened registration for the 2017-2018 school year. The school offers preschool classes and PREK classes for students age, 3, 4 and 5. We have a limited number of spaces available in each program left. Our school PREK teacher was recently recognized as an Outstanding Educator with the National Catholic Education Association.

Offering a full day preschool program starting at 9:00 a.m. and dismissal at 2:15 p.m., small class sizes and highly qualified staff. Please contact us at the preschool office at 480-595-6409 and visit our webpage at www.oloj.org/preschool.