Cacti for the desert foothills

Carefree Desert Gardens is priviliged to welcome Scott McMahon, manager of the Desert Botanical Garden’s world-class cactus collection. We invite you to experience a special two-part program.

Join us Saturday, April 8. In the first hour Scott will speak on cacti that benefit from the climate of the desert foothills area. Genus Echinocereus, hedgehog, is characterized by their small mounding appearance, dramatic spines and brilliant flowers. Opuntia, prickly pear, have flat pads, some stay at ground level, some grow to tree size. Cylindropuntia, cholla, have a dense covering of spines over thin, cylindrical stems. Ferocactus, barrel cactus, may grow up to 10’ high.

He will also speak on other cacti from North and South America and how they benefit from the climate of the desert foothills area, being more suited to the higher elevation and cooler nights compared to conditions in the low desert. The talk will cover species selection, horticulture, and proper site placement.

In the second hour, Scott will guide us on a walking tour through the stunning Carefree Desert Gardens that showcase intriguing plants and trees of dramatic and unusual form – plants that are living works of art – all surrounding the famed Carefree Sundial. You may want to bring along your hat, sunscreen, a camera and your favorite walking shoes.

The program will begin at 9:30 a.m. and run approximately until noon at our new location in the same building. Corrado’s Cucina Italiana is located on the northwest corner of the U.S. Post Office building, 100 Easy Street, Carefree. A $5.00 (or more) donation is suggested to support these programs. For information call 480-488-3686. Come early. Seating is limited.

This is the last program of the 2017 season.