Join the Red Cross movement this March by giving blood

All eligible blood donors are encouraged to give blood and help save lives in March, Red Cross Month. Donating is easier than ever with the Blood Donor App and RapidPass.

With the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, donors can conveniently schedule and manage donation appointments, access their donor card, track the impact of their donations and earn rewards. Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questions online at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass before coming to their appointments.

“I’ve always thought it was the right thing to do, to donate when it was convenient for me,” said Lance Ford. “But after my triplets were born premature and needed transfusions in the neonatal intensive care unit, I decided that it was more important to seek out opportunities to donate, rather than just waiting until it was convenient to me. The Red Cross apps and notifications make it very easy to find a location near you, and they are so courteous, respectful and efficient. There is really no excuse not to donate. It’s such a small thing that makes such a big difference!”

March has been recognized as Red Cross Month by every U.S. president since 1943 in celebration of the Red Cross volunteers who help those in need by giving their time, money or blood. Join their ranks by making an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Phoenix

3/18/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Andante Apartments, 15801 S. 48th St

3/19/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills United Church of Christ, 5524 E. Lafayette Blvd

3/21/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Family Insurance, 225 N. 45th St.

3/22/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., MidFirst Bank, 17025 N 7th Street

3/23/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Central High School, 4525 N Central Ave

3/26/2017: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Enchanted Island Amusement Park Phoenix, 1202 W. Encanto Blvd

3/27/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., CEA Study Abroad, 2999 N 44th st Suite #200

Scottsdale

3/25/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Basis Scottsdale, 10400 N 128th Street

How to help:

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.