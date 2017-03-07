Discover a masterpiece at the 47th Scottsdale Arts Festival

Friday, March 10, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

March 12, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

SCOTTSDALE – Celebrating all things creative, the 47th annual Scottsdale Arts Festival shines on the weekend of March 10–12 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and Civic Center Park.

Long recognized as one of the top art fairs in America, the Scottsdale Arts Festival features 175 jury-selected artists from coast to coast, continuous live music and entertainment on two stages, gourmet food trucks, fun activities for kids and families at the new Community Art Studio, free admission to Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), and more.

The interactive Soundbite food truck, a unique collaboration between Short Leash Hotdogs and Friends of Public Radio Arizona/KJZZ, will make its Festival debut offering delicious food and mobile entertainment, and the Cottage Edibles & Marketplace will feature a tantalizing selection of artisan goods. Other highlights include headline concerts with New Orleans-based soul-rock singer Nikki Hill on Saturday at 4 p.m. and with Valley-based Beatles tribute band Marmalade Skies on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

The Scottsdale Arts Festival is presented by the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for members and children 12 and under. Additional information is available online at ScottsdaleArtsFestival.org or through 480-499-TKTS (8587).

SPONSORS:

The Scottsdale Arts Festival is made possible by Title Sponsor Bank of America; Presenting Sponsor Pita Jungle; Signature Sponsors Deep Eddy Vodka and First Impression Security Doors; Supporting Sponsors Arizona Coyotes, David Frank Design, Pella Windows & Doors, Renewal by Andersen and Silicon Valley Bank; In-Kind Sponsor McFate Brewing Company; and Media Sponsors AZCentral/The Arizona Republic and KJZZ 91.5 FM.